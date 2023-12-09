MCC 2023 Fall Graduation

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - It was a big day for students of Meridian Community College as fall commencement was held in Downtown Meridian.

Many families and friends gathered at the Temple Theatre to watch as the class of 2023 walked across the stage.

It was a day filled with smiles as students received their diplomas that they worked so hard for.

After diplomas were handed out, MCC also took a moment to recognize the newest members of the Circle of Excellence.

For some it was a long time coming.

“It means so much. I’m a mother of two. I have two kids. I’ve been in school since January up to now. So, I’ve had to sacrifice. So, I had to go through a lot. It was a lot, you know, going on. But I’m so honored to finally get to this moment. It means a lot to me. No matter what you going through, no matter your dreams goals. Whatever you going through in life, just push through. You’re going to make it. You’re going to get through it.” said MCC graduate Keater Brown.

The ceremony started at 2pm and was free to attend as MCC celebrated over 180 graduates.

