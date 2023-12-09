McDonald’s first new spin-off restaurant CosMc’s officially opens

McDonald's spin-off restaurant CosMc's opened its first location in Bolingbrook, Illinois, on Friday. (Source: WLS, MCDONALD'S, CNN)
By WLS staff via CNN Newsource
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 2:32 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOLINGBROOK, Ill. (WLS) - McDonald’s new spin-off restaurant called CosMc’s officially opened on Friday.

Dozens of cars began lining up at 6 a.m. to get their first orders in at the new restaurant.

Customer Tanya Michael said she came from London to be there for the debut.

“I found out about this place and booked my flight straight away,” she said.

The company said CosMc’s menu focuses on unique drinks with a small selection of food items, including all-day breakfast.

The menu doesn’t have any french fries or Big Macs but customers found berry energy drinks, lattes, cappuccino, donuts with fillings, and more to order.

“It’s exciting! It looks really good!” customer Josefina Toledo said.

According to McDonald’s, it is planning to start testing CosMc’s in more locations next year.

Copyright 2023 WLS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arrests have been made in two deadly shootings in Philadelphia within the past two days.
Philadelphia Police investigate 2 shooting deaths in 2 days
Marcus Boyles also previously coached at Petal High School.
MPSD Board accepts Boyles’ resignation
The Philadelphia Police Department is investigating a homicide that happened Thursday afternoon.
Philadelphia man found dead inside car
Several good Samaritans stopped a 26-year-old woman who was reportedly pouring gasoline on...
Woman tried to burn MLK’s birth home, but witnesses stopped her, police say
Thursday, Biloxi PD arrested 79-year-old Charles David Veal of Gulfport and charged him with...
Executive director of shrimp processing group accused of stealing millions, police say

Latest News

FILE - Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani celebrates as he rounds first after hitting a two-run...
Shohei Ohtani agrees to record $700 million 10-year contract with Dodgers
West Philadelphia Baptist Church Christmas event
God’s House hosts Christmas Cruise-in & Toy Drive
McDonald's spin-off restaurant CosMc's opened its first location in Bolingbrook, Illinois, on...
McDonald's spin-off restaurant CosMc's officially opens
Multiple animals have been reportedly seized from the Natural Bridge Zoo in Virginia as the...
Nearly 100 animals seized from zoo amid animal cruelty investigation, authorities say
Burglary
Business burglarized in Clarkdale