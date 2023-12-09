Police investigating after toddler struck, killed by train

Police said they were called to do a death investigation at the scene where a 15-month-old had...
Police said they were called to do a death investigation at the scene where a 15-month-old had been struck by a train.(MGN)
By Dorothy Sedovic
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 2:44 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (Gray News) - Police are investigating after a 15-month-old child was struck and killed by a train in Pennsylvania.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, troopers were called to conduct a death investigation on Dec. 7 at the 400 block of Weste Main Street in the South Newton Township. Police reported it appeared the child had been struck by a Norfolk Southern train.

Information on the identity of the child has not been released at this time.

Police said the circumstances of how the child ended up on the tracks and in the path of the train remain under investigation and have not been shared with the public.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arrests have been made in two deadly shootings in Philadelphia within the past two days.
Philadelphia Police investigate 2 shooting deaths in 2 days
Marcus Boyles also previously coached at Petal High School.
MPSD Board accepts Boyles’ resignation
The Philadelphia Police Department is investigating a homicide that happened Thursday afternoon.
Philadelphia man found dead inside car
Several good Samaritans stopped a 26-year-old woman who was reportedly pouring gasoline on...
Woman tried to burn MLK’s birth home, but witnesses stopped her, police say
Thursday, Biloxi PD arrested 79-year-old Charles David Veal of Gulfport and charged him with...
Executive director of shrimp processing group accused of stealing millions, police say

Latest News

FILE - Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani celebrates as he rounds first after hitting a two-run...
Shohei Ohtani agrees to record $700 million 10-year contract with Dodgers
McDonald's spin-off restaurant CosMc's opened its first location in Bolingbrook, Illinois, on...
McDonald’s first new spin-off restaurant CosMc’s officially opens
West Philadelphia Baptist Church Christmas event
God’s House hosts Christmas Cruise-in & Toy Drive
McDonald's spin-off restaurant CosMc's opened its first location in Bolingbrook, Illinois, on...
McDonald's spin-off restaurant CosMc's officially opens