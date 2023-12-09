Protect your personal information while holiday shopping

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If the idea of clicking your way through your Christmas shopping list sounds appealing, don’t let the convenience lead you to a scammer’s trap. Here are some tips to avoid a holiday headache.

”The theme this year has been fake websites,” said John O’Hara, CEO of Better Business Bureau Serving Mississippi. “We have been investigating fake websites. And for some reason seems like everybody likes to say that Mississippi is their home.”

The Better Business Bureau says social media seems to be the latest landing spot that’s left some people fighting to recover their money.

“We’ve had eight individuals file complaints against two different online businesses, saying they’re here in Mississippi. And they don’t exist,” added O’Hara. “They’re selling holiday decorations, nutcrackers, things for the yard, things for the house to decorate, and it’s on Facebook, but it’s two different companies that are doing it.”

But the method you use to pay up could provide an added layer of protection. The BBB recommends steering clear of debit cards for those online buys---just in case.

“Sometimes it’s hard for the bank to get that money back,” he said. “When you’re dealing with a credit card, you’re protected a little bit more because the money’s not coming out of an account. You can contest it and say I’d never received this item from this vendor, or I’m not doing business and they have a way of holding getting that money back or not getting it, but you’re not out your money.”

And even if a website looks legitimate, slow down and pay close attention to the actual web address because the experts find that scammers are getting more advanced.

“You know, you’re getting spam emails from Amazon and you’re clicking and you’re not even it looks like Amazon site but it’s not,” described O’Hara. “And then the but if you look at the bar, there’s an “i” in Amazon for some reason, because they’ve changed that address.”

If you’re not familiar with a site or want to verify it’s the real deal, you can search for a business profile on the BBB’s website. And if there are any alerts from others who’ve reported the site, you’ll see those there.

Here are more tips from the BBB.

