Road to 400 career wins: Jazmin Mitchell

YORK, Ala. (WTOK) - A 59-52 win over the Baker Hornets gave Sumter Central’s boy’s basketball coach, Jazmin Mitchell, his 400th career win as a head coach.

In his 18th year as Sumter Central’s head coach, it’s been a long road to this point.

“I give honor to God first of all,” Mitchell said. “It’s a bigger accomplishment when you’re coaching high school basketball.”

Mitchell led Sumter Central to a 13-4 record the 2022-23 season, including a 3A State Semifinals bid.

In the 18-years Mitchell has led the team, Sumter Central High School became Area Champions 17 times. The school has also appeared in the ASHAA State Semifinals twice in that time.

Mitchell was named the ASHAA Basketball Coach of the Year in 2015, and also earned the making a difference award in 2022 and 2023.

As a young athlete, Mitchell grew up playing basketball in Sumter County. He played for head coach, Johnny Patrick, when he was at Sumter Central High School. Coach Patrick won six state championships as head coach.

In 1998, Mitchell was the 4A Player of the Year for the state champion Sumter County basketball team.

After high school, Mitchell played college basketball in Mississippi, before joining the University of West Alabama’s basketball team in his return back home. He became the Sumter Central boy’s basketball coach in 2005.

For Mitchell, paying the success he’s had back to the community is what drives him 18 years later.

“I get the opportunity to coach here, where I’m from, and coach the kids that I played high school for too. I want to give them a better opportunity than I had, so they can make it in the world,” Mitchell said.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.