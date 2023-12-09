Teen dead, 4 injured after vehicle collides with median on I-20 in Hinds County

HINDS CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A 15-year-old is dead, and four people are injured after a single-vehicle crash on I-20 West near the 18-mile marker in Hinds County.

A press release says the Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to the incident at 11:41 p.m. Friday.

Lauren Young, 33, was traveling west on I-20 in a 2007 Chevrolet Tahoe when the vehicle ran off the roadway and collided with the median.

Young and three minor passengers, all from Vicksburg, were transported to UMMC in Jackson with unknown injuries. The fourth passenger, 15-year-old Gracie Wren, died at the scene.

MHP is investigating the crash.

