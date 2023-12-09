Weather Alert Day! Tornado Watch is in effect until 12am

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Eyes are to the skies as Storm Team 11 is tracking a cold front system moving in later this evening bringing a level 2 slight risk for severe weather. Now a Tornado Watch is in effect until 12am Sunday morning. Be sure to know the safest place in your home to go in the event a warning is in place. Golf ball size hail and damaging winds are also a threat.

Try to limit travel on the roadways as much as possible between 8pm-12am while the cold front is crossing. Isolated thunderstorms are possible ahead of the front also, and Smith county is under a Severe Thunderstorm Warning until 6pm Saturday evening.

Turn your weather alerts on loud since it will be an overnight event storms will clear by daybreak on Sunday. Colder air will settle in also, so preparing your next week get your heavy coats ready and watch for frost early morning.

