Colder air moves in behind the front

Overnight lows falling below freezing
Overnight lows falling below freezing
By Avaionia Smith
Published: Dec. 10, 2023 at 12:43 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Sunday! We are coming off what was a very stormy night and a few linger showers remain through the morning. Rain should be cleared by 7am and the sunshine will return. Temperatures are much more cooler behind the cold front.

Highs are in the low 50s through the afternoon and the northwest winds are up to 15mph. Overnight lows are dropping below freezing into the upper 20. This cold air will settle in at the start of next week with the chance of patchy frost early morning.

