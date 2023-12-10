Damage reports from Saturday storms

Severe weather in East Mississippi prompted several tornado warnings late Saturday evening.
Severe weather in East Mississippi prompted several tornado warnings late Saturday evening.(MGN)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Dec. 10, 2023 at 10:40 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - National Weather Service officials released storm damage statements from Saturday night storms in the Meridian area and eastern Mississippi.

Emergency management officials in Enterprise say tree limbs and power lines are down on main street.

Emergency manager in Garlandville, in Jasper County, reported a tree blocking both lanes on Highway 503. Officials think it could be due to a possible tornado.

Just southeast of Fellowship, in Jasper County, a large tree was down on Central Road 24 near the Rosehill area.

