Damage reports from Saturday storms

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - National Weather Service officials released storm damage statements from Saturday night storms in the Meridian area and eastern Mississippi.

Emergency management officials in Enterprise say tree limbs and power lines are down on main street.

Emergency manager in Garlandville, in Jasper County, reported a tree blocking both lanes on Highway 503. Officials think it could be due to a possible tornado.

Just southeast of Fellowship, in Jasper County, a large tree was down on Central Road 24 near the Rosehill area.

