Merrehope hosts Third Annual Mimosas at Merrehope

Merrehope hosts Mimosas at Merrehope(WTOK)
By Diamond Paylor
Published: Dec. 10, 2023 at 2:36 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Cheers to the holiday season at Mississippi’s Premier Holiday Attraction.

The Merrehope hosted its third annual Mimosas at Merrehope on Saturday, December 9th.

This was a ticketed event from 10 am til noon, and members of the community were able to gather around and enjoy brunch, a live pianist, and mimosas all while taking a look at all of the trees.

“This is something we have done for the past three years, and it has been a success and it’s sold out each year so it’s kind of been a fun thing for us to do and people just come to enjoy some refreshments, look at the trees and get in the Christmas spirit if they are not already in it,” said Kim Waters.

Each year the Merrehope hosts Trees of Christmas All Through the House and this year they had over 65 trees designed by local businesses and individuals in the community.

The Merrehope will host Spirits of Christmas at Merrehope on Thursday, December 14th from 6 pm to 8 pm and Christmas Yoga at the Merrehope on Thursday, December 19th from 5 pm to 7:30 pm.

For more information on these events and to purchase tickets, visit www.merrehope.com.

