Mississippi’s first registered adaptive tennis program

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian Community Tennis Association (CTA) is the proud owner of Mississippi’s first adaptive tennis clinic registered with the United States Tennis Association’s (USTA) Mississippi branch.

Meridian CTA director, Pete Mazzella, and president, Toni Jackson, created the program after seeing a need in Meridian’s tennis community.

“Here in Meridian, we don’t have many organizations or things like that, that give [physically or cognitively disabled youth] something to do,” said Meridian CTA spokesperson, Dquante Evans. “That’s another way we’re reaching in the community, doing community service, and also tapping into a population that’s untouched here.”

Mazzella and Jackson started the program about a year ago, hoping to share their love of tennis with individuals who may have not otherwise had an opportunity to learn.

Saturday’s event was the sixth adaptive clinic held at Northeast Tennis Center. The event was free of charge, and participants were provided with lunch, as well as special guest appearances from Miss Mississippi, Vivian O’Neal, and Santa Claus.

The tennis drills ranged from getting the participants familiar with holding tennis balls, to rallying back and forth with the instructors and volunteers.

“When we came- started doing this, I thought I was doing them a service, but really it’s more- they help me.. It’s like they’re doing me a service. Every time we get done, I feel - I cry every time we get done,” said Mazzella.

