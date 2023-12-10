Power outages, downed trees reported across Central Alabama following Saturday evening storms

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Several hundred people are without power after severe storms rolled through Central Alabama late Saturday evening.

Alabama Power is estimating 35,845 customers are affected across the state.

WBRC has also received multiple reports of downed trees and power lines.

