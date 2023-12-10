Power outages, downed trees reported across Central Alabama following Saturday evening storms

By WBRC Staff
Published: Dec. 10, 2023 at 1:06 AM CST|Updated: 15 hours ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Several hundred people are without power after severe storms rolled through Central Alabama late Saturday evening.

Alabama Power is estimating 35,845 customers are affected across the state.

WBRC has also received multiple reports of downed trees and power lines.

If you have photos of any storm damage, click here to send them to the WBRC First Alert Weather team.

Click here to learn more information or text ENROLL to APCOUT (272688) for outage alerts.

