Three confirmed dead in Metro Nashville, mayor declares State of Emergency

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Metropolitan Nashville Police Department identified two adults and one child who died in Madison during Saturday’s tornado.

MNPD reported that 37-year-old Joseph Dalton, 31-year-old Floridema Gabriel Perez, and 2-year-old Anthony Elmer Mendez died in the storm. Dalton was inside his mobile home on Nesbitt Lane when the tornado hit and rolled the home on top of residence where Perez and Mendez were inside.

Also inside their respective homes were Dalton’s 10-year-old son, and Perez’s 7-year-old son, who were transported to Vanderbilt Children’s Hospital with injuries but are expected to recover.

The main areas of destruction occurred on Nesbitt Lane in the Madison area, where the three deaths were reported, and a church on Dickerson Pike where 13 survivors were transported to nearby hospitals. The patients are listed as stable and expected to recover.

As a result of the catastrophic damage left behind by the tornado, Mayor Freddie O’Connell declared a State of Emergency for Davidson County. The declaration will open the county’s access to state and federal resources to assist in recovery efforts.

The Nashville EOC/OEM, and Nashville Fire crews continue to assess the damage and look for patients in the region.

The Nesbitt Lane area has severe damage. Our Personnel along with @NashvilleFD are on scene. Avoid this area. Remember do not approach downed power lines. pic.twitter.com/0eaShIa8VJ — Nashville EOC/OEM (@NashvilleEOC) December 10, 2023

Montgomery County has also reported three deaths in the aftermath of the severe storms and tornadoes on Saturday, including one child.

