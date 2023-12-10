VFW POST 12124 gives back to veterans and first responders

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The season of giving is upon us and VFW Post 12124 is leading by example.

They gave back to veterans and first responders in the form of a free meal.

This afternoon the post set up shop at the Lauderdale County Detention Facility in Meridian.

The meal consisted of ham or turkey, a side, and many cakes and pies to choose from for dessert.

They did this all in the name of giving back to those that have given so much of themselves to us.

“Today is giving back to the first responders who put their lives on the line every day. For us, it’s our way of giving back to them and saying thank you for a job well done. They’re out there hours and hours on in without a chance to get food sometimes, and this is the easiest way we can say thank you. It’s also you will find out last year. We did our first first responders benefit and at the 180 that we served, we found out 135 were vets. So it’s sort of a dual we can give back to both the veterans and to our first responders.” said president of VFW Post 12124 Don Wortwick.

Wortwick, gives special thanks to Chief Deputy Ward Calhoon, the staff and trustees for assisting in making today’s event possible.

