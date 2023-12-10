VFW POST 12124 gives back to veterans and first responders

By Nick Ogelle
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 11:51 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The season of giving is upon us and VFW Post 12124 is leading by example.

They gave back to veterans and first responders in the form of a free meal.

This afternoon the post set up shop at the Lauderdale County Detention Facility in Meridian.

The meal consisted of ham or turkey, a side, and many cakes and pies to choose from for dessert.

They did this all in the name of giving back to those that have given so much of themselves to us.

“Today is giving back to the first responders who put their lives on the line every day. For us, it’s our way of giving back to them and saying thank you for a job well done. They’re out there hours and hours on in without a chance to get food sometimes, and this is the easiest way we can say thank you. It’s also you will find out last year. We did our first first responders benefit and at the 180 that we served, we found out 135 were vets. So it’s sort of a dual we can give back to both the veterans and to our first responders.” said president of VFW Post 12124 Don Wortwick.

Wortwick, gives special thanks to Chief Deputy Ward Calhoon, the staff and trustees for assisting in making today’s event possible.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

People became trapped in an elevator at Threefoot Hotel Saturday afternoon
People trapped in Threefoot Hotel elevator
Arrests have been made in two deadly shootings in Philadelphia within the past two days.
Philadelphia Police investigate 2 shooting deaths in 2 days
Widespread damage was reported after an apparent tornado touched down in Tennessee.
6 dead, nearly 2 dozen injured after severe storms tear through central Tennessee
Marcus Boyles also previously coached at Petal High School.
MPSD Board accepts Boyles’ resignation
Damaging wind is the main threat, but a tornado and/or storms with hail are possible
FIRST ALERT: Saturday brings a threat for severe storms

Latest News

Pile of rubble left by a tornado in Madison, TN.
Three confirmed dead in Metro Nashville, mayor declares State of Emergency
Go over tornado safety plan
Weather Alert Day! Tornado Watch is in effect until 12am
West Philadelphia Baptist Church Christmas event
God’s House hosts Christmas Cruise-in & Toy Drive
Burglary
Business burglarized in Clarkdale