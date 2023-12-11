The 1st “Merry at the Museum”

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Mississippi Children’s Museum helped kick the holiday season off with Merry at the Museum.

The museum was decorated for Christmas from head to toe for the biggest fundraiser of the year.

The event included live music, food and refreshments, and an auction that gave folks the opportunity to walk away with something to put under the tree.

“This is our first time that we’re having it. It’s sponsored by BankPlus so we are so grateful. And it is the kickoff to the Christmas season. This is 100% a nonprofit so it helps us continue to run and offer fantastic experiences for people over Mississippi and Alabama,” said assistant director of education programs, Hope Vollm.

This event replaces Midnight at the Museum.

