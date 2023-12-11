The 1st “Merry at the Museum”

By Nick Ogelle
Published: Dec. 10, 2023 at 11:13 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Mississippi Children’s Museum helped kick the holiday season off with Merry at the Museum.

The museum was decorated for Christmas from head to toe for the biggest fundraiser of the year.

The event included live music, food and refreshments, and an auction that gave folks the opportunity to walk away with something to put under the tree.

“This is our first time that we’re having it. It’s sponsored by BankPlus so we are so grateful. And it is the kickoff to the Christmas season. This is 100% a nonprofit so it helps us continue to run and offer fantastic experiences for people over Mississippi and Alabama,” said assistant director of education programs, Hope Vollm.

This event replaces Midnight at the Museum.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

People became trapped in an elevator at Threefoot Hotel Saturday afternoon
People trapped in Threefoot Hotel elevator
Severe weather in East Mississippi prompted several tornado warnings late Saturday evening.
Damage reports from Saturday storms
Widespread damage was reported after an apparent tornado touched down in Tennessee.
6 dead, nearly 2 dozen injured after severe storms tear through central Tennessee
Go over tornado safety plan
Weather Alert Day! Tornado Watch is in effect until 12am
Teen dead, 4 injured after vehicle collides with median on I-20 in Hinds County

Latest News

Gospel group performing at A Hometown Christmas at the Temple Theatre.
A Hometown Christmas at the Temple Theatre
Merrehope hosts Third Annual Mimosas at Merrehope
A business destroyed by a tornado on West Main in Hendersonville, Tenn., is seen, Saturday,...
Tennessee residents clean up after severe weekend storms killed 6 people and damaged neighborhoods
We'll start the day with upper 20s & low 30s
FIRST ALERT: The colder air is back! Dress for freezing temps Monday AM