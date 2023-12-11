Alabama lawmaker wants high school athletes to benefit from NIL deals

One state lawmaker is working on a bill that would allow for NIL deals for athletes in high school.
By Erin Davis
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 5:40 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - An Alabama lawmaker wants to prepare high school student-athletes for college sports by filing a bill that allows them to earn money for their name, image, or likeness.

Rep. Jeremy Gray, D-Opelika, wants to give high school student-athletes a chance to earn some money for their talents.

“That could be you know, an endorsement from Nike, that could be getting an endorsement from a mom-and-pop store. It’s all down the spectrum, what you can get, it depends on the player,” said Gray.

Gray says this is something other states are already doing.

“I was like we need reciprocity because if not, athletes, all they have to do for Phenix City, is cross over a bridge over 13th Street and they’re in Columbus,” said Gray.

According to the bill, athletes cannot be paid for performance and cannot be recruited to certain schools for money.

Students would not be able to promote their school. Gray says this is based on the students marketing their own name, image, or likeness.

He wants students to use this opportunity to start building generational wealth.

“You’re 15 years old, you’re on NIL, you learn about short term and long term investments and by the age of 35, you have millions of dollars, and you actually know how to use them and live with those millions,” he said.

To be able to accept an NIL deal, athletes and their families would be required to take a financial literacy course and notify the school and athletic director. You can read the entire bill here.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Severe weather in East Mississippi prompted several tornado warnings late Saturday evening.
Damage reports from Saturday storms
People became trapped in an elevator at Threefoot Hotel Saturday afternoon
People trapped in Threefoot Hotel elevator
Perla A. Nieto, 59, was fatally stabbed while working at an Indiana Kroger store.
‘She was loved by a lot of people’: Family remembers Kroger cashier killed by customer
13-year-old Mississippi girl charged with the murder of her mother
13-year-old Mississippi girl charged with the murder of her mother
A pizza restaurant employee jumped into action when a tornado touched down nearby.
Pizza restaurant employee saves coworkers, customers from tornado in Tennessee

Latest News

Temperatures are dropping and just in time for the holidays, but how cold is too cold for your...
Pet safety during the cold weather
Mississippi Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks urge hunters to test deer for Chronic Wasting Disease
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office prepare for sobriety checkpoints
Mississippi Dept. of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks urges hunters to test deer for Chronic...
MDWFP urges hunters to test deer for Chronic Wasting Disease