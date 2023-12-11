An EF-0 tornado hit Western Smith County

This was determined by the National Weather Service - Jackson
This was determined by the National Weather Service - Jackson(WTOK)
By Deitra McKenzie
Published: Dec. 10, 2023 at 6:59 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Saturday, 12/9/23, a very strong cold front crossed our region. Ahead of it, showers & storms erupted...including a line of strong to severe storms that plowed through our area leaving some damage. Most of the storm reports came out of Jasper county, but there were also reports out of Clarke and Smith counties. Get more details about those reports here: https://www.wtok.com/2023/12/10/damage-reports-saturday-storms/

The National Weather service went out on Sunday, 12/10, to survey the damage that was reported from Saturday’s storms. They did determine that the damage done in Western Smith County within the White Oak community was done by a brief EF-0 Tornado. It had max estimate peak winds of 75mph. The tornado track was 3.7 miles, and it touched down near Hwy 540. It dissipated just before hitting the Raleigh area.

There were reports of trees down, and one home suffered minor damage from a fallen tree. Thankfully, there were no reports of injuries.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

People became trapped in an elevator at Threefoot Hotel Saturday afternoon
People trapped in Threefoot Hotel elevator
Severe weather in East Mississippi prompted several tornado warnings late Saturday evening.
Damage reports from Saturday storms
Widespread damage was reported after an apparent tornado touched down in Tennessee.
6 dead, nearly 2 dozen injured after severe storms tear through central Tennessee
Go over tornado safety plan
Weather Alert Day! Tornado Watch is in effect until 12am
Teen dead, 4 injured after vehicle collides with median on I-20 in Hinds County

Latest News

A business destroyed by a tornado on West Main in Hendersonville, Tenn., is seen, Saturday,...
Tennessee residents clean up after severe weekend storms killed 6 people and damaged neighborhoods
Severe weather in East Mississippi prompted several tornado warnings late Saturday evening.
Damage reports from Saturday storms
Trees and power lines are down in Homewood after severe weather moved through Sunday morning.
Strong storms knock down trees, power lines across central Alabama Sunday
Several hundred people are without power Saturday evening
Power outages, downed trees reported across Central Alabama following Saturday evening storms