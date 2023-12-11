Benny Mack Todd Obituary

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Funeral Services for Benny Mack Todd, 91, of Jackson, Mississippi will be held Monday, December 11, 2023 at 1:00 P.M. at New Hope Church of God in Toxey with Rev. Brent Boutwell officiating. Burial will follow at the Bonner Cemetery. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service.

Mr. Todd passed away on Friday, December 8, 2023 at Lakeland Nursing and Rehab Center in Jackson, Mississippi. He was born on August 29, 1932 to James Maxie and Rosie Dail Todd. Mr. Todd was a retired salesman for Petro Lite.

He is survived by his son, Lewis Mack Todd (Paulette); daughter, Cheryl Ann Todd Heinz; brother, Mack Edward Todd; sister, Judith Faye Todd Latham; sister, Patsy Ruth Todd Long; grandchildren, Karen Crutchfield (Tim); Michael Todd (Billie); Sonya Heinz White (Joseph); Jeffery Freeman; and Julia Freeman Armstrong (Shawn); Twelve great-grandchildren, Amber Crutchfield Crider (Andrew); Haley Crutchfield; Ben Crutchfield; Samuel White; Elizabeth White; Maggie Freeman; Austin Major; Caden Major; Melody Major; Gaven Major; Madeline Brooke Armstrong; and Lillian Renea Armstrong.

He is preceded in death by his parents, James Maxie and Rosie Dail Todd; daughter, Geraldine Todd Freeman; brothers, Norris Todd, Jack Todd, and Jerry Todd; and sister, Clara Pearl “Bill” Todd.

Visit bumpersfuneralhome.com to sign the online register and post condolences to the family.

Arrangements entrusted to Bumpers Funeral Home of Butler.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.