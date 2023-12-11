City of Meridian Arrest Report December 11, 2023

Daily Docket
Daily Docket
By WTOK Staff
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 3:10 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

NameDOBCharges
Jennifer White1983Shoplifting
Elijah Smith2005DUI
Jerlonda P. Stapleton1993Indecent Exposure
Fredez L. Clark1993Shoplifting
Hallie A. Hightower1996Shoplifting
Danny E. Monegan1968Possession of Marijuana
Disorderly Conduct
Myesha B. Dean2002Simple Assault
Ricky L. Barron1987Public Drunk
Sadae H. Peterson1986Disorderly Conduct
Tommy L. Wiley III1994Disorderly Conduct
Resisting Arrest
Adrione M. McClellan1998Petit Larceny X 5
Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from December 8, 23 at 6:00 AM to December 11, 2023 at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
There were no robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
At 10:28 AM on December 8, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 2300 block of Highway 19 North. Entry was gained through a door.
At 7:12 AM on December 9, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 1900 block of 29th Avenue. Entry was gained through a door.
At 10:06 AM on December 9, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 4700 block of 8th Street. Entry was gained through a door.
At 12:04 PM on December 10, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 1600 block of Tommy Webb Drive. Entry was gained through a door.
Church Burglary
There were no church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
There were no stolen vehicles reported.
Auto Burglary
At 6:06 AM on December 8, 2023, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 200 block of North Frontage Road. Entry was gained through a door.
Residential Burglary
There were no residential burglaries reported.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 8 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 1 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
At 2:31 PM on December 10, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 1500 block of 14th Avenue. One individual was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.

