City of Meridian Arrest Report December 11, 2023

The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from December 8, 23 at 6:00 AM to December 11, 2023 at 6:00 AM.

Robbery

There were no robberies reported.

Commercial Burglary

At 10:28 AM on December 8, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 2300 block of Highway 19 North. Entry was gained through a door.

At 7:12 AM on December 9, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 1900 block of 29th Avenue. Entry was gained through a door.

At 10:06 AM on December 9, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 4700 block of 8th Street. Entry was gained through a door.

At 12:04 PM on December 10, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 1600 block of Tommy Webb Drive. Entry was gained through a door.

Church Burglary

There were no church burglaries reported.

Stolen Vehicles

There were no stolen vehicles reported.

Auto Burglary

At 6:06 AM on December 8, 2023, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 200 block of North Frontage Road. Entry was gained through a door.

Residential Burglary

There were no residential burglaries reported.

Shootings

Meridian Police responded to 8 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 1 showed any evidence found to support the calls.

At 2:31 PM on December 10, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 1500 block of 14th Avenue. One individual was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.