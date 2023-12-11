City of Meridian Arrest Report December 11, 2023
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 3:10 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
|Name
|DOB
|Charges
|Jennifer White
|1983
|Shoplifting
|Elijah Smith
|2005
|DUI
|Jerlonda P. Stapleton
|1993
|Indecent Exposure
|Fredez L. Clark
|1993
|Shoplifting
|Hallie A. Hightower
|1996
|Shoplifting
|Danny E. Monegan
|1968
|Possession of Marijuana
Disorderly Conduct
|Myesha B. Dean
|2002
|Simple Assault
|Ricky L. Barron
|1987
|Public Drunk
|Sadae H. Peterson
|1986
|Disorderly Conduct
|Tommy L. Wiley III
|1994
|Disorderly Conduct
Resisting Arrest
|Adrione M. McClellan
|1998
|Petit Larceny X 5
|Meridian Police Department Media Release
|The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from December 8, 23 at 6:00 AM to December 11, 2023 at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
There were no robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
At 10:28 AM on December 8, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 2300 block of Highway 19 North. Entry was gained through a door.
At 7:12 AM on December 9, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 1900 block of 29th Avenue. Entry was gained through a door.
At 10:06 AM on December 9, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 4700 block of 8th Street. Entry was gained through a door.
At 12:04 PM on December 10, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 1600 block of Tommy Webb Drive. Entry was gained through a door.
Church Burglary
There were no church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
There were no stolen vehicles reported.
Auto Burglary
At 6:06 AM on December 8, 2023, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 200 block of North Frontage Road. Entry was gained through a door.
Residential Burglary
There were no residential burglaries reported.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 8 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 1 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
At 2:31 PM on December 10, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 1500 block of 14th Avenue. One individual was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.
