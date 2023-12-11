Clarkco State Park renovations

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Clarkco State Park has begun renovations to their cabins and facilities

The state park is looking to add new facilities in the new year as they plan to have phase 1 of the renovations done by May of 2024.

The renovation plan includes refurbishing cabins, redoing campsite pads, and upgrading utilities such as water, sewage system, and electrical systems as well.

This is all part of a bigger renovation project for Mississippi wildlife, fisheries, & and parks statewide.

“Here at Clarkco, we’re in the process of reworking our lodge and our bath houses here on the beach. We gonna end up redoing 6 cabins in this first phase here for us, totally refurbishing those cabins. Coming back with brand new furniture in them. New everything in those cabinets is going to be a totally new look at what that cabin is going to look like.” said Toney Fleming, park manager for Clarkco State Park.

Fleming wants to thank state legislatures for assisting in the funding of this renovation project that will assist in getting all cabins and parks back in shape.

Clarkco’s renovation alone will cost around 2 million, while the price of the whole project for parks nationwide will reach around 65 million.

Saturday the park held a “Come and see” event for anyone that was interested to come and see the progress that’s been made and the plan going forward. The event was free to attend and food and refreshments were offered as well.

