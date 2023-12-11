FIRST ALERT: The colder air is back! Dress for freezing temps Monday AM

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

We had a strong cold front cross our area late Saturday night into Sunday morning. It’s the same system that brought the severe storms and heavy rain. However, much colder air is settling in behind the cold front... and it’ll surely be noticeable by Monday morning.

Expect to start your Monday with temps below freezing...ranging from 27-31 degrees areawide. That type of cold could potentially cause you harm if you don’t dress warmly. So, make sure to bundle up before heading out the door to start your workweek. The colder air will have a firm grip on our area, and it’ll be a struggle for temps to reach the upper 50s by Monday afternoon. Thankfully, we’ll have an abundance of sunshine to help offset the cold.

Monday night into Tuesday morning, continue with your cold weather precautions because another freeze is expected. Temps will again bottom-out into the upper 20s and low 30s by the start of your Tuesday. However, the afternoon brings temps a bit closer to the average...reaching the low 60s.

Wednesday will be similar, but additional clouds start rolling over our area by Thursday and Friday. So, our mornings will be more comfy as they stay above freezing by the end of the week. Our afternoons will continue to hover around the average (low 60s).

It looks like our next chance for rain will return by the weekend.

