Gifts from the heart add up to thousands of dollars in 2023 Toython donations

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - It’s a wrap on the 2023 WTOK-TV Toython. The United Way of East Mississippi counted the toys and cash donations and put a value of over $12,400 on the toy drive.

“We are just thrilled with this total. Just imagine the joy and smiles on the faces of children this Christmas. These donations help families celebrate the holiday and relieves the stress when money is tight. We want to thank everyone who donated to this year’s Toython.”

The United Way will distribute the toys to five local charities, The Salvation Army, Wesley House, Hope Village, Cans for Kids and Care Lodge.

