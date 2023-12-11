Gifts from the heart add up to thousands of dollars in 2023 Toython donations
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 10:49 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - It’s a wrap on the 2023 WTOK-TV Toython. The United Way of East Mississippi counted the toys and cash donations and put a value of over $12,400 on the toy drive.
The United Way will distribute the toys to five local charities, The Salvation Army, Wesley House, Hope Village, Cans for Kids and Care Lodge.
