Gifts from the heart add up to thousands of dollars in 2023 Toython donations

WTOK staff load toys to deliver to The United Way of East Mississippi, which distributes the toys to local charities.(WTOK)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 10:49 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - It’s a wrap on the 2023 WTOK-TV Toython. The United Way of East Mississippi counted the toys and cash donations and put a value of over $12,400 on the toy drive.

The United Way will distribute the toys to five local charities, The Salvation Army, Wesley House, Hope Village, Cans for Kids and Care Lodge.

