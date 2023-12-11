High and low temps fall below average to start the week

Very cold mornings
Very cold mornings(WTOK)
By Avaionia Smith
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 7:33 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Happy Monday! Below freezing temperatures to start the morning and highs are in the mid to upper 50s for the afternoon. Sunshine prevails but not bringing much warmth through the day.

Keep a jacket handy as you are enjoying your Monday, luckily winds will remain light up to 5mph for the afternoon. Cold morning are the trending topic to start the week as overnight lows remain near to below freezing.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Severe weather in East Mississippi prompted several tornado warnings late Saturday evening.
Damage reports from Saturday storms
People became trapped in an elevator at Threefoot Hotel Saturday afternoon
People trapped in Threefoot Hotel elevator
Perla A. Nieto, 59, was fatally stabbed while working at an Indiana Kroger store.
‘She was loved by a lot of people’: Family remembers Kroger cashier killed by customer
A pizza restaurant employee jumped into action when a tornado touched down nearby.
Pizza restaurant employee saves coworkers, customers from tornado in Tennessee
Pile of rubble left by a tornado in Madison, TN.
Three confirmed dead in Metro Nashville, mayor declares State of Emergency

Latest News

A business destroyed by a tornado on West Main in Hendersonville, Tenn., is seen, Saturday,...
Tennessee residents clean up after severe weekend storms killed 6 people and damaged neighborhoods
We'll start the day with upper 20s & low 30s
FIRST ALERT: The colder air is back! Dress for freezing temps Monday AM
This was determined by the National Weather Service - Jackson
An EF-0 tornado hit western Smith County
Severe weather in East Mississippi prompted several tornado warnings late Saturday evening.
Damage reports from Saturday storms