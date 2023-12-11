High and low temps fall below average to start the week

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Happy Monday! Below freezing temperatures to start the morning and highs are in the mid to upper 50s for the afternoon. Sunshine prevails but not bringing much warmth through the day.

Keep a jacket handy as you are enjoying your Monday, luckily winds will remain light up to 5mph for the afternoon. Cold morning are the trending topic to start the week as overnight lows remain near to below freezing.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.