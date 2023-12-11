A Hometown Christmas at the Temple Theatre

By Nick Ogelle
Published: Dec. 10, 2023 at 11:06 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Temple Theatre in Meridian hosted The Marvin Brown Show’s A Hometown Christmas.

A Hometown Christmas was a Gospel concert that included groups from around Mississippi that included Marvin Brown and God Anointed and Roy and Revelation.

“From Hopkins, S.C, we’ve got a group from Birmingham. We‘ve got groups from Laurel, from Hattiesburg, man. We‘re just bringing everybody together in the surrounding area to just under one roof. It’s a holiday Christmas time,” said Brown.

Brown said he wanted to do something for his hometown.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

People became trapped in an elevator at Threefoot Hotel Saturday afternoon
People trapped in Threefoot Hotel elevator
Severe weather in East Mississippi prompted several tornado warnings late Saturday evening.
Damage reports from Saturday storms
Widespread damage was reported after an apparent tornado touched down in Tennessee.
6 dead, nearly 2 dozen injured after severe storms tear through central Tennessee
Go over tornado safety plan
Weather Alert Day! Tornado Watch is in effect until 12am
Teen dead, 4 injured after vehicle collides with median on I-20 in Hinds County

Latest News

Decorative tree at "Merry at the Museum".
The 1st “Merry at the Museum”
Merrehope hosts Third Annual Mimosas at Merrehope
A business destroyed by a tornado on West Main in Hendersonville, Tenn., is seen, Saturday,...
Tennessee residents clean up after severe weekend storms killed 6 people and damaged neighborhoods
We'll start the day with upper 20s & low 30s
FIRST ALERT: The colder air is back! Dress for freezing temps Monday AM