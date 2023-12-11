A Hometown Christmas at the Temple Theatre

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Temple Theatre in Meridian hosted The Marvin Brown Show’s A Hometown Christmas.

A Hometown Christmas was a Gospel concert that included groups from around Mississippi that included Marvin Brown and God Anointed and Roy and Revelation.

“From Hopkins, S.C, we’ve got a group from Birmingham. We‘ve got groups from Laurel, from Hattiesburg, man. We‘re just bringing everybody together in the surrounding area to just under one roof. It’s a holiday Christmas time,” said Brown.

Brown said he wanted to do something for his hometown.

