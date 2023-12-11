Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office prepare for sobriety checkpoints.

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department is preparing to launch its ‘Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over’ Blitz Campaign.

LCSO will set up sobriety checkpoints every day starting Friday, December 15 through January 1.

Sheriff-Elect Ward Calhoun said these checkpoints are put in place to ensure your safe during the holiday season.

“Our goal is to have our roadways as safe as possible by making sure those individuals who choose to make the decision to drive while impaired know that we’re going to be out there, and we’ll be looking for them. It’s our hope that people will make a good choice and will decide to have a designated driver and to not drive or operate a motor vehicle while they’re impaired, so take care of your friends. Take care of yourself and your family and make good choices. We want our holiday season and our Christmas and New Year’s to be one where we don’t have serious injuries or fatality crashes on our roadways,” said Calhoun.

LCSO will announce sobriety checkpoint locations soon.

The sheriff’s department will also be performing roadside safety checkpoints but those locations will not be announced.

Again, the sobriety checkpoints will start Friday, December 15 through January 1.

