Michelle Renee Vidal Todd Obituary

By WTOK Staff
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 4:37 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Michelle Renee Vidal Todd, 50, of Gilbertown passed away on Tuesday, December 5, 2023, at Mobile Infirmary in Mobile, Alabama. She was born on February 2, 1973, at Anderson Regional Medical Center in Meridian, Mississippi, to Richard A. and Betty Carol Wade Vidal. Michelle dedicated her life to caring for her family as a homemaker. She was a cherished daughter, sister, mother, and grandmother who will be dearly missed.

She is survived by her husband, Rodney Todd, Sr.; son, Rodney Glen Todd and wife Taylor Williams Todd, II; daughter, Kassidy Skylar Todd; father, Richard A. Vidal; sister, Vonda Kay Vidal; two grandchildren, Axel Carol Todd and Lettie Rose Todd; and numerous other family and friends.

She is preceded in death by her mother, Betty Carol Wade Vidal.

The family will hold a private memorial service at a later date.

Visit bumpersfuneralhome.com to sign the online register and post condolences to the family.

Arrangements entrusted to Bumpers Funeral Home of Butler.

