MDWFP urges hunters to test deer for Chronic Wasting Disease

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - With deer hunting season in the Magnolia State in full swing, News 11 wants to ensure hunters are safe while doing so.

The Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks wants hunters to be aware of Chronic Wasting Disease in deer. The disease is fatal and is most similar to dementia for deer.

Hunters are urged to get any deer tested for the disease because the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends no one eat deer that has tested positive for CWD.

“We have 59 CWD drop-off freezers across the state. They’re scattered basically statewide these are 24-hour self-service stations where hunters can drop by and it’s just a chest freezer and they fill out a card. They leave the head of the deer, or their already collected sample. We collect the lymph nodes right behind the jaw bones. We have some drop-off locations. The nearest there to your station is in Lauderdale County. It is at the Collinsville Volunteer Fire Department and in Neshoba County, it is at the Fire Station #3 in Philadelphia,” said William McKinley, MDWFP Deer Program Coordinator.

CWD has been found in 11 different counties across the state. The latest deer that tested positive was in Harrison County.

