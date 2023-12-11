Mr. Charlie M. “C.M.” Mars Obituary

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Funeral services for Mr. Charlie M. “C.M.” Mars will begin at 12 Noon, Wednesday December 13, 2023 at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home chapel with Reverend Tim Adams. Interment will follow at Boman Cemetery. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.

Mr. Mars, 79, of Causeyville, died Friday, December 8, 2023 at his home surrounded by his loving family.

C M. was passionate about nature and outdoor activities. He was especially enthusiastic about hunting and fishing. He spent a great deal of time learning about and working with animals; especially Chico and Tootsie. He also enjoyed Turkey hunting and Deer hunting; a true outdoorsman. He retired from Peavy Electronics where he worked as a forklift and machine operator. He passed on many of his skills and knowledge to his children , nieces, nephews and special friends.

Charlie is survived by his wife of 48 years Joyce Mars; Missy Dunnam, Tim Mars (Marshon), Pamela Mayo, Connie Minella (Ed); Chris Watson and Angel Minella; his siblings, Gail Suttles (John), Elizabeth Shehea, Johnny Mars as well as a host of nieces, nephews, and extended family members; and special friends Josh and Elizabeth Ivy.

Mr. C.M. is preceded in death by his parents Ed and Gracie Mars; his grandson, Tony Minella; siblings, Yvonne Robinson, Richard Mars, Hilda Watson, James Talbert, and Hillie Talbert.

Pallbearers David Talbert, Ricky Mars, Randy Mars, Andy Mars, Josh Ivy, and Lamar Rich with Tim Mars, Joe McLeod, and Robbie Boman serving as honorary pallbearers.

Online condolences may be expressed at robertbarhamffh.com

The Mars Familiy will receive guests from 11:00 AM until 11:45 AM prior to funeral rites.

