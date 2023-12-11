Mrs. Sarah Elizabeth Box Deen Obituary

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Memorial services for Mrs. Sarah Elizabeth Box Deen will be held at Central United Methodist Church on Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. in the sanctuary, with visitation to be held before the service from 10:00-11:00 a.m. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with arrangements.

Sarah Elizabeth Box Deen, of Meridian, MS, passed away peacefully in her sleep on December 8, 2023. She was born on April 8, 1925 in Quitman, MS.

Betty’s life was committed to her family, with the well-being of her children and grandchildren her priority. She was a dedicated member of Central United Methodist Church, where she served as hostess for many years. Her delicious meals and beautiful smile brought happiness to many. Betty also spearheaded a divorce recovery workshop at Central which brought hope and healing to many families. She served her community through charitable service projects with the Junior Auxiliary of Meridian and Meals on Wheels. An accomplished watercolor artist, Betty painted landscapes, still lifes and architecture to precise detail.

A graduate of Mississippi State University, Betty was selected as a campus favorite and served as president of Chi Omega sorority.

Her positive attitude, spirit of determination, sharp wit, selfless service to others, and Christian values will continue to have a positive influence on her family and all who knew her.

Betty is survived by her four children: son Tim Deen (Amy); daughters Susan Keith (Eddie), Patti Delaney (Glenn) and Leigh Francis; eight grandchildren: Katie Smith (Tobie), Matthew Keith (Joanna), Rachael Clayton (John), Anna Smithhart (Will), Neil Deen (Julie), Cara Martin (Eddie), Alex Martin (Alaina), and Brooke Barefield; eleven great grandchildren: Maren and Margot Smith, Elleigh, Carson and Mia Keith, Ellis and Mattie Clayton, Adeline and Dolly Smithhart, Ford and Graham Deen, and Violet Martin; and her dearly beloved sister, Patricia Box Holman.

Betty was preceded in death by her parents Simeon Witt Box and Pattie Snow Felton Box, brother William Arthur Box, and son-in-law William Bartlett Francis.

Betty’s family would like to express our love and appreciation to the late Mrs. Louise Davis, lifelong family friend and caregiver, and Earnestine Jones whose dedicated and loving service to Betty gave her much strength and comfort. The family also appreciates the loving care provided by Felicia Pace and Brenda Brown.

Memorial donations, in lieu of flowers, may be given to Central United Methodist Church, Mississippi Food Network or St. Jude’s Childrens Research Hospital.

