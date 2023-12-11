Mrs. Tressa Currey Weathers Obituary

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Graveside service for Mrs. Tressa Currey Weathers will be held at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, December 12, 2023, at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens with Rev. Charlie Laird and Rev. Gilbert Prince officiating, burial to follow. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with arrangements.

Tressa Currey Weathers, age 77, of Meridian, MS passed away Friday, December 8th, 2023 at her home.

She is survived by her children Penny Weathers Sewell (Craig) and Van Dale Brooks; 7 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; her sister Beverly Weffer, and numerous nieces, nephews, extended family, and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 46 years James Weathers, her daughter, Chris Weathers Cumberland; and her granddaughter, Vanah Brooks

The pallbearers will be James “Jamie” Cumberland, Raymond Weathers, Billy Weathers, Charles Weathers, Craig Sewell and Jody Hammett.

Online condolences may be expressed at robertbarhamffh.com

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.