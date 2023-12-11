Former Newton County Dispatcher pleads guilty to embezzlement charges

NEWTON COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - According to State Auditor Shad White, Shannon Taylor, a former Newton County Dispatcher, was arrested in September of 2023 for embezzlement and has pleaded GUILTY.

Taylor has been charged with altering her time sheets after they were approved by her supervisor.

At the time of her arrest, she was given a demand letter saying she had to pay $16,263.72.

“Thank you to District Attorney Kilgore and his office for their quick work on holding Taylor accountable,” said State Auditor Shad White. “No matter the amount, my office will continue to work with prosecutors to hold those who steal your tax dollars accountable.”

The State Auditors office says if you see or suspect fraud to contact its office at 1-(800)-321-1275 or www.osa.ms.gov.

