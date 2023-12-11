Officials say US pilot safely ejected before his F-16 crashed into sea off South Korea

A U.S. Air Force pilot safely ejected on Monday before his F-16 fighter jet crashed into the...
A U.S. Air Force pilot safely ejected on Monday before his F-16 fighter jet crashed into the sea off South Korea’s southwestern coast, U.S. and South Korean military officials said.(Source: Don Taggart/USAF)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 10, 2023 at 11:05 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) - A U.S. Air Force pilot safely ejected on Monday before his F-16 fighter jet crashed into the sea off South Korea’s southwestern coast, U.S. and South Korean military officials said.

The unidentified pilot was recovered by South Korean maritime forces and was “awake and in stable condition,” the U.S. 8th Fighter Wing said in a statement. It said the pilot was being returned to Kunsan Air Base near the southwestern port city of Gunsan, where he would be evaluated further.

The pilot took off from the air base, used jointly by the U.S. and South Korean air forces, on a routine training flight and was forced to eject from the aircraft after experiencing an unspecified in-flight emergency.

The 8th Fighter Wing, which is composed of two F-16 squadrons, said the cause of the in-flight emergency is being investigated.

“We are grateful for the safe recovery of our Airman by our ROK Allies and that the pilot is in good condition,” Col. Matthew C. Gaetke, the 8th Fighter Wing commander, said in a statement, referring to the Republic of Korea, South Korea’s official name.

A U.S. Air Force Osprey aircraft crashed off southern Japan on Nov. 29 during a training mission, killing all eight people on board.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

People became trapped in an elevator at Threefoot Hotel Saturday afternoon
People trapped in Threefoot Hotel elevator
Severe weather in East Mississippi prompted several tornado warnings late Saturday evening.
Damage reports from Saturday storms
Widespread damage was reported after an apparent tornado touched down in Tennessee.
6 dead, nearly 2 dozen injured after severe storms tear through central Tennessee
Go over tornado safety plan
Weather Alert Day! Tornado Watch is in effect until 12am
Teen dead, 4 injured after vehicle collides with median on I-20 in Hinds County

Latest News

Decorative tree at "Merry at the Museum".
The 1st “Merry at the Museum”
Gospel group performing at A Hometown Christmas at the Temple Theatre.
A Hometown Christmas at the Temple Theatre
The Washington County Sheriff’s Office said Kierre Williams, 43, was arrested for homicide and...
Suspect arrested after priest stabbed to death in church rectory, authorities say
Merrehope hosts Third Annual Mimosas at Merrehope