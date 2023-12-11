Person shot in front of Morton police officer’s home

SCOTT COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - A suspect is in custody after a person was shot in front of a Morton police officer’s home on Monday afternoon.

According to Scott County Sheriff Mike Lee, the call came in around 3 p.m.

The home is located on Acrees Street near Old Highway 80.

The suspect is in custody and the shooting victim is conscious and was flown to UMMC.

The victim is believed to be related to the police officer.

Sheriff Lee said that the suspect and victim had a history of fighting.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.