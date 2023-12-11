Pet safety during the cold weather

By Diamond Paylor
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 5:55 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Temperatures are dropping and just in time for the holidays; but how cold is too cold for your pets?

There are many ways you can keep your pets warm during the holiday season. You can start by bringing them inside to a warmer room or storing a heated blanket inside their doghouse.

“The main thing is that they have shelter, a doghouse of some sort to keep them out of the rain and the wind, and you can put hay in there, shavings or something like that,” Jackie Therrien says, “I know we have used heat lamps before you just have to be careful to make sure they are adjusted properly and that type of thing.”

If your dogs are outside most of the time, be sure to bring them inside before going to bed as temperatures do drop throughout the night.

“I’ve always been told that if we’re cold, they’re cold, they get cold, so they need shelter from all the weather,” Therrien says.

