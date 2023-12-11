Silver Alert issued for Linda Fay Shortridge

Newton County, Miss. (WTOK) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for Linda Fay Shortridge on behalf of the Newton County Sheriff’s Department.

Shortridge was last seen Sunday December 10th around 5:00 p.m. in the 100 block of Smede street in Newton County walking in an unknown direction. She was wearing a pink tee shirt, khaki shorts and black tennis shoes with white soles.

She is 72 years old, around 5 feet tall and weights 132 pounds. She has gray hair and green eyes.

Family of Shortridge say she suffers from a medical condition that may impair her judgement.

If you have any information, contact the Newton County Sheriff’s Office.

