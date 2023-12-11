MSU employee injured during stabbing near dorm; suspect in custody
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 4:10 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WLBT) - A suspect is in custody after an employee of Mississippi State University was injured during a stabbing Monday afternoon.
According to the university, police took the suspect into custody after allegedly stabbing the employee in a car near Herbert Hall.
The employee did not appear to have life-threatening injuries.
The campus alert has been lifted.
Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.
Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.