Two Pickens County schools back in class after water issues

By Bryan Henry
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 5:12 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
REFORM, Ala. (WBRC) - Two Pickens County schools were back in the classroom Monday after spending last Friday learning remotely.

The reason was Reform Elementary School had no water pressure, and there was very little water pressure at Pickens County High School.

WBRC reached out to Reform Mayor Melody Davis to see what the issue was, but we never heard back.

However, we do know that a few months ago, the town of Reform had embarked on a 5-year plan to fix aging water pipe issues after receiving a $7 million grant to repair really old underground lines.

Mayor Davis had warned residents in June that there would be some hiccups along the way as they make repairs.

