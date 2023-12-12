Above average temps to close out December

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Taco Tuesday! Another freezing cold start to the morning it was and temperatures will remain in the 30s through 8am. Watch for patchy frost and give yourself extra time to defrost your vehicle. Sunshine prevails as high pressure looms.

A few thin and wispy clouds will move in through the afternoon with highs increasing into the low 60s. Once night falls temps head to near freezing once again. Overnight lows are in the low 30s, so winter gear is needed once again to start your Wednesday morning.

Even though we are still a couple weeks away from the official start of the Winter season we are definitely getting that Winter like feel. A warming trend is on the way as we entering into Winter. Closing out the month of December, high and low temperatures will increase to above the average.

