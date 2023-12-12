Biloxi Junior High student brings gun, knives to school

Biloxi Schools says a Biloxi Junior High School student brought multiple weapons to school, including an unloaded gun and two knives.
By WLOX Staff
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 2:16 PM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Tuesday afternoon, a Biloxi Junior High School student brought multiple weapons to school, including an unloaded gun and two knives.

Biloxi Public School District sent out a message to parents letting them know of the incident.

The message stated a student reported another student was in possession of a weapon on campus. Administrators and school resource officers responded immediately by searching the student in question.

Biloxi Schools says a search of the student’s backpack revealed the unloaded gun and two knives.

“The unloaded gun was in poor shape and SRO’s struggled to force it to properly engage. No threats were made by the student. The student was arrested and will be disciplined in accordance with school district policies and procedures,” the message to parents read. “We want to thank the student that made the report and continue to encourage all students to report any unsafe situation to a trusted adult.”

We will update this story as we learn more information.

