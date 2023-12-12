City of Meridian Arrest Report December 12, 2023
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 2:11 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -
Arrests
|Name
|DOB
|Charges
|Johnny R. Almond
|1986
|Public Drunk
|Caren A. Chaney
|1968
|Shoplifting
|Ashley N. Clark
|1989
|Telephone Harassment
|Hallie A. Hightower
|1996
|Willful Trespassing
|Albert L. Hare
|1958
|DUI
|Meridian Police Department Media Release
|The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from December 11, 23 at 6:00 AM to December 12, 2023 at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
There were no robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
There were no commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were no church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
There were no stolen vehicles reported.
Auto Burglary
There were no auto burglaries reported.
Residential Burglary
There were no residential burglaries reported.
Shootings
There were no shootings reported.
