City of Meridian Arrest Report December 12, 2023

By WTOK Staff
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 2:11 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Arrests

NameDOBCharges
Johnny R. Almond1986Public Drunk
Caren A. Chaney1968Shoplifting
Ashley N. Clark1989Telephone Harassment
Hallie A. Hightower1996Willful Trespassing
Albert L. Hare1958DUI
Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from December 11, 23 at 6:00 AM to December 12, 2023 at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
There were no robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
There were no commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were no church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
There were no stolen vehicles reported.
Auto Burglary
There were no auto burglaries reported.
Residential Burglary
There were no residential burglaries reported.
Shootings
There were no shootings reported.

