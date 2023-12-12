East Mississippi football leaves for the NJCAA National Championship

SCOOBA, Miss. (WTOK) -The East Mississippi Lions football team arrived safely in Little Rock, AR this evening, to prepare for Wednesday night’s NJCAA National Championship.

There goes those Lions! @EMCCathletics football team is off to Arkansas for Wednesday’s NJCAA National Championship against Iowa Western. pic.twitter.com/bElMwEJ2uB — Eve (@eve_h10) December 11, 2023

The Lions will face Iowa Western in a rematch of the 2014 national championship game.

East Mississippi earned their ticket to the title game by defeating previously top-ranked Hutchinson College 27-23 on December 2nd in Hutchinson, KS.

This is the first time since 2018 EMCC has played for the national title. Head coach, Buddy Stephens, mentioned how the NJCAA’s updated four-team playoff format has made it more difficult to compete for the crown.

“It’s our first time in the four-team format. It’s a much tougher road, but as long as you’re on the road - I guess that’s good news.” Stephens said.

Championship tradition! The Lions are back at Gus’s Famous Chicken for dinner tonight. pic.twitter.com/JztAeKiNQY — EMCC Athletics (@EMCCathletics) December 12, 2023

The last time they made it there, they made it count by taking home the National Title. The team has every intention of doing that once again this year.

“We get in there and execute, run our game plan, we should come out with a victory,” said quarterback, Ty Keyes. “Everybody had a lot of energy this week because we know we got a chance to compete nationally. A lot of teams don’t get a chance to do that. So we’re going to bring it home for our fans because they deserve it.”

The game will be aired nationally on ESPN-U, Wednesday, Dec. 13th at 7:00 p.m.

