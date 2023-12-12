East Mississippi splits with Meridian to end fall play

SCOOBA, Miss. (WTOK) - While students are already finished with the fall semester, some student-athletes still have work to do before reaching their break.

East Mississippi Community College (EMCC) hosted Meridian Community College (MCC) for an afternoon double-header.

Meridian’s women’s team defeated EMCC 65-53 to improve to 3-5 on the season, while the Lions fall to 3-9.

Meridian’s Haley Bradford (Fr.) led the team with a career-high 24 points. She was followed by sophomore Amari Davis, with 11. The Lady Eagles will close out fall play at home Wednesday, when they host Chattanooga State.

East Mississippi’s men’s team defeated Meridian 78-73 to improve to 6-5. Sophomore guard Tremaine Dixon Jr. led the lions with 23 points. Sophomore guard Andrew Mason followed with 17.

Meridian (7-5) drops three out of three games played in December. They’ll hit the court again January 16th against Mississippi Delta College to open up winter action.

EMCC’s men’s team will now travel to Pensacola, FL for the Pensacola State College Classic, beginning December 29th and ending on December 31st.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.