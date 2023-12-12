EMBDC hosts annual meeting

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Business leaders gathered Tuesday morning in the Queen City for some motivational tips as the new year draws near.

The East Mississippi Business Development Corporation hosted its annual meeting at the Exhibit Hall at the MSU Riley Center.

The meeting brought together local business owners, non-profits, government leaders, and many more to discuss the outcomes of 2023 and look forward to 2024.

“We got so many layers of the foundation that have been put down and we’ve done such a good job building those layers, but a lot of that has happened below the surface and not everyone is aware of all the good work that’s been done. So, I hope we continue to put those layers down, but a big part is going to be making sure we are working together both as EMBDC, the city, and the county. We all have to be in lockstep to move this area forward together. So, I think relationship-building is going to be a big part of what we are focused on,” said Daniel Wile, the EMBDC Chairman of the Board.

Tommy Duff, the Co-Founder and Co-Owner of Duff Capital Investors, was the keynote speaker.

EMBDC invited Duff to talk about his successes in the state of Mississippi in hopes of passing along some inspiration to attendees.

