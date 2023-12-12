MCC Receives Grants for Workforce Development

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Meridian Community College has won grants totaling 1,503,593.49 through AccelerateMS, the state office of Workforce Development.

These grants, made possible through state funding via AccelerateMS and the Coronavirus State Fiscal Recovery, will be pivotal in expanding and enhancing career pathway programs, benefiting students and the local community, said MCC President Dr. Tom Huebner.

“This investment will empower us to equip our students with the skills and knowledge needed to thrive in today’s rapidly changing job market. It is a testament to our commitment to providing education that prepares individuals for meaningful careers, and we are deeply grateful for this opportunity to make an even greater impact on our community,” said Dr. Huebner.

Lucy Lamberth, MCC director of Workforce Grants and Development, said grants received encompass a wide range of initiatives to strengthen the college’s commitment to education and workforce development.

The five grants include Nurse Navigator, Nursing Simulation Lab Expansion, Lineman, Kubota, and Diesel Technology.

The Nurse Navigator grant will establish a dedicated support system for nursing program students. A designated navigator will provide students with comprehensive information about available resources on and off campus to help overcome barriers and ensure the successful completion of their chosen career pathway.

Funding from the Nursing Simulation Lab Expansion grant will facilitate the growth of the College’s nursing simulation skills lab. This expansion includes acquiring additional equipment, and increasing the lab’s capacity for students to engage in simulation-based learning within their chosen program of study.

The Lineman grant will provide vital instructional support and equipment maintenance for the Utility Lineman program. In its inaugural year as a for-credit Career and Technical Education (CTE) program, this funding will ensure that students receive top-notch education and training.

The College is gearing up to launch a Kubota TECH NC3 certification course, focusing on maintenance specific to the Kubota brand. In partnership with Parish Tractor Co., MCC aims to become a Kubota-certified training facility, and this grant will serve as startup funding for the start of this course.

The Diesel Tech grant will provide essential startup funding for the implementation of a Diesel Maintenance Technician Program. This program will equip students with the skills and knowledge required for a career in diesel maintenance.

“These grants underscore MCC’s commitment to providing high-quality educational opportunities and career pathways for its students. With the generous support of AccelerateMS and the Office of Workforce Development, the college is poised to significantly impact the local workforce and the community as a whole,” added Lamberth.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.