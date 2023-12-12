MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Several topics were talked about in today’s Meridian City Council Work Session including, money for the Animal Control Chip Program.

City Leaders Discussed allowing $5,000 for the program.

Ward 1 City Council Member George Thomas says that problems with dogs arriving at Animal Control Centers are not being chipped, therefore, they aren’t able to identify who they belong to.

“We passed an ordinance several months ago, that said dogs need to have chips in them so that when they show up to the animal control center they can know whose dog it is, there are present times when dogs are being picked up and we don’t know who they belong to or who the owner is so they have asked for five thousand dollars to assist with inserting the chips that the animal control center will do,” says George Thomas.

Another thing leaders talked about was a truck driver parking ordinance.

“We’ve had several concerns about parking larder trucks inside the residences in areas of the city. There has been an ordinance for several years that these large trucks are not supposed to be parked inside the residential areas, we’ve had some concerns from local citizens asking why they can’t park their trucks on their property, but it is to protect the residential areas is what it is for so we are going to consider that ordinance should it be changed or should it be altered something like that.”

Amongst these issues, a request proposal for camera systems was also brought up.

“What we need to look at today is what exactly are we asking for, are we asking for x amount of cameras, what type of cameras, liability, things like that that go with the camera system, we hope, and we know that the public is just concerned about public safety and a good camera system would help us along with that,” Thoams says.

The next City Council meeting will be next Tuesday, December 19th at 5 pm.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.