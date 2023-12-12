More teeth chattering cold is expected for Tue. morning

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Monday morning was very cold as we started with widespread upper 20s...burrrr! Many of you were chattering your teeth walking out the door to that type of cold, and sadly... more teeth chattering cold is expected for the start of your Tuesday. You’ll start your day with upper 20s and low 30s, so make sure to continue practicing cold weather safety: https://www.weather.gov/safety/cold

Once we get beyond the freezing morning, lots of sunshine will help temps warm to around 60 degrees (which is seasonable). Yet, by Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, temps will fall rather low again... flirting with the freezing mark (low 30s).

After Wednesday morning, clouds will start to take over the sky. This will help moderate our morning temps since clouds act like a blanket and traps some of the heat from the day. So, morning lows will stay above freezing Thursday morning through the weekend. As for afternoon highs, they will remain in the low 60s most days through Friday.

The downside to the clouds is that they will hinder your view of the Geminid Meteor Shower that peaks Wednesday & Thursday (Dec. 13th & 14th). However, lets hope for breaks in the clouds that may allow you a peek from time to time. Under ideal conditions, Geminids tend to bring a great show with over 100 meteors/hour.

As for our next chance for rain, it could be this weekend. The confidence is low for now because forecast models aren’t in agreement on where a Gulf Low will track and dump its rain. So, stay tuned to Storm Team 11 for updates.

