Mr. Gary Lee Scruggs, Sr., Obituary

Graveside services for Mr. Gary Lee Scruggs, Sr. will begin at 11:00 AM Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Bethany Baptist Church Cemetery. Interment will follow graveside rites. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.

Mr. Scruggs, 74, of Whynot, died Monday, December 11, 2023 at his home.

Gary Loved his Lord and Savior first and foremost; he also loved his family at Bethany Baptist Church. He was resilient and loving and always had a optimistic attitude. He was a caring man who cared deeply for others; always helping others in need. His family was his passion and was a loving father and grandfather; his grandchildren lovingly called him grandpa, which always brought him joy. He was a devoted fan of Ole Miss Football and of the New Orleans Saints.

Mr. Scruggs is survived by his children, Theresa Scruggs and Robert Scruggs (Amy); grandchildren Sawyer Scruggs and Scarlett Scruggs; Siblings, Larry Scruggs (Darlene) and Linda Scruggs Lovett (James); nephews, James Lovett, Jr., Tommy Scruggs, and Randy Scruggs; nieces, Laura Wilson and Jennifer Cofer as well as a extended family members.

Mr. Gary is preceded in death by his son, Gary “Lee” Scruggs, Jr.; his parents, R.E. and Dorothy Scruggs; and nephew, George Scruggs.

The Scruggs family suggests memorials be made as donations to Bethany Baptist Church in lieu of flowers.

Online condolences may be expressed at robertbarhamffh.com

The Scruggs Family will receive guests from 9:30 AM until 10:15 AM at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home prior to departure to Bethany Baptist Church Cemetery.

