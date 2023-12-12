Rob Gronkowski will sing the national anthem at the LA Bowl

(TMX) - Retired NFL star Rob Gronkowski is set to host the LA Bowl college football game on Saturday, and revealed he’s even going to be singing the national anthem.

During an appearance on “The Dan Patrick Show,” the four-time Super Bowl champion said he’s been learning the words to “The Star-Spangled Banner,” but he won’t be alone at the microphone.

“I’m gonna practice,” Gronkowski said. “I got the words down, but I’m also singing with the New Directions Veterans Choir.”

Gronkowski shared that he’ll need the help because his singing recently got less than stellar reviews from former New England Patriots teammate Julian Edelman. Gronkowski recalled that after singing his rendition, Edelman said, “Bro, let me take 10 more shots of tequila.”

The award-winning a capella choir composed of U.S. military veterans will provide “a little backup behind me, so they’re making me look good,” Gronkowski said.

Gronkowski is replacing former LA Bowl host Jimmy Kimmel for this year’s game between UCLA and Boise State at SoFi Stadium. He revealed the bowl game, which was formerly the Las Vegas Bowl, was the last bowl game he played in his university career.

“It was the bowl game that I played my last game with the University of Arizona,” Gronkowski said of the 2008 Las Vegas Bowl game against BYU.

In October, Gronkowski signed a multiyear agreement to host the game, and SoFi Stadium announced the LA Bowl would officially change its name to LA Bowl Hosted By Gronk.

