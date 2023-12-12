Wetumka woman needs kidney donation

WETUMPKA, Ala. (WSFA) - A women in Wetumpka has just one item on her wish list, and it would be a lifesaving gift.

Julia Crotty was diagnosed with kidney disease in 2020 and has been searching for a kidney donation. Her survival depends on finding a donor with type O blood.

.“I have a small window of opportunity here, and I’m hoping that someone does find it in their heart, and if not me, then somebody else,” Crotty said.

After her diagnosis, Crotty soon needed dialysis.

“I was in denial because I had felt so good and I thought no, that they’ve got to be wrong,” she said.

Her husband, Patrick, did whatever he could to help. He started by creating a makeshift dialysis area in their home. He gives her dialysis four times a week and has saved her life multiple times.

“Without him I wouldn’t be here. And there have been a couple of close calls that I’ve had in that chair where my blood pressure dropped so low that my heart stopped beating,” she said.

But the Crottys don’t have to live this way if someone steps up and donates a kidney with type O blood.

The organ donation organization Legacy of Hope says she’s not alone, and that more than 1,000 Alabamians need a kidney right now.

The Crottys have made shirts and signs and have asked anyone they have come in contact with for help, but with no success.

You can register to be an organ donor by clicking here. You can also learn more about living kidney donations here.

According to Legacy of Hope, one organ donor can save around 100 lives.

