After Wednesday AM, clouds will help keep temps above freezing

We had to deal with freezing mornings all week long, but thankfully there’s some improvement in the mornings to come. Additional clouds will roll across our area by Thursday and Friday, and that’ll help keep temperatures in check. Clouds will help trap some of the day’s heating...allowing overnight / morning lows to stay above freezing starting Thursday morning. However, Wednesday morning brings another round of freezing or near freezing temps since the clouds above won’t be as abundant nor thick.

Aside from our morning temps, you can count on seasonable or near average afternoons this week... even with the clouds. Each day, highs will range from near 60 degrees to mid 60s through Sunday.

As for our next chance for rain, it looks like we’ll need to start carrying an umbrella again this weekend. Forecast models are coming into a better agreement on an upper-level disturbance creating showers for us on Saturday afternoon / evening. There will also be a non-tropical low in the Gulf that moves into the SE on Sunday, but forecast models are still not consistent with how far west the wrap around moisture will go. So, the confidence in showers for Sunday remains low...stay tuned to Storm Team 11 for updates. Regardless, we are expecting some needed precip this weekend.

Next week, we say goodbye to astronomical fall and hello to astronomical winter on Dec. 21st. For now, it looks like we’ll start the new season with near average temps.

